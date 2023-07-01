Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $14.88

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.46. Carlyle Secured Lending shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 38,797 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $739.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aren C. Leekong bought 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,641.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $141,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 361.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

