Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

