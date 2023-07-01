Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 94,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

