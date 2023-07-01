Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34,084.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 691,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 689,187 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,831,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $393.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.26 and a 200-day moving average of $366.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

