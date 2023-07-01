Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Trust raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 85,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

