Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Prologis stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.