Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 829 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.62 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

