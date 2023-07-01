Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 971 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

