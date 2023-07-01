Carmel Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

GIS opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

