Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD opened at $62.00 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

