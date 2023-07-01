Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $104,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.