Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $153,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

