Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $195,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $174.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

