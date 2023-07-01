Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $99,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

