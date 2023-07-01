Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $99,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 598 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

