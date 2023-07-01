Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 6,922.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 337,258 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Welltower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Welltower by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $80.89 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

