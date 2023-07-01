Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

