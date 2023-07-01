Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after buying an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1,037.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 114,807 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,938,274.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,938,274.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,460. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE:JOE opened at $48.35 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

