Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

About TechnipFMC

Shares of FTI opened at $16.62 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

