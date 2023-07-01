Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

