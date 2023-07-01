Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,146 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DVN opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

