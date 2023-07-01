Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $245.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $232.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

