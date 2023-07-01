Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

