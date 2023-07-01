Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,019 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

