Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 479 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ETN opened at $201.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $202.35.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

