Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 911 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,091,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

