Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 64,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.76. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

