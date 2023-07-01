Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.50 and its 200-day moving average is $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

