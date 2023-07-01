Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $113.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

