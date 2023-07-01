CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
CASI stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $33.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
