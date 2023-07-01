CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

CASI stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $33.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.