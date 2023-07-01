Catalent, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Catalent in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Catalent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,774,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

