CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

CDW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

CDW Trading Up 1.6 %

CDW stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

