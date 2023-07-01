Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,512,000 after purchasing an additional 542,710 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

