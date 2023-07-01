Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 407.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

(Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.