Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVE. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.07.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$22.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.90. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The stock has a market cap of C$42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9337838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

