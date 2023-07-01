CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $390.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $392.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

