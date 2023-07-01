CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.12 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $299.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

