CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

AMAT stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

