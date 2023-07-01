CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 650 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FI opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $126.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

