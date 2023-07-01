CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 300 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.