CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $256.83.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

