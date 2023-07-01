CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

