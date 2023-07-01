CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Acquires 12,000 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £13,320 ($16,935.79).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £19,980 ($25,403.69).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Max Royde purchased 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £55,500 ($70,565.80).

On Friday, June 16th, Max Royde acquired 72,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £84,240 ($107,107.44).

On Friday, June 9th, Max Royde acquired 24,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £26,160 ($33,261.28).

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde purchased 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £18,080 ($22,987.92).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde acquired 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £33,305.55 ($42,346.54).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100 ($127.15).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($17,393.52).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($44,933.25).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,511.13).

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £327.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11,580.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

