Century Communities, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCS. B. Riley raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE CCS opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. Century Communities has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $77.08.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $32,942,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $13,789,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

