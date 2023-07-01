Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley upgraded Century Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE CCS opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,942,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,789,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

