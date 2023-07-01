CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 16%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Free Report) dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 842,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 135,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.81 million, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45.

About CGX Energy

(Free Report)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.