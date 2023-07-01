Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

