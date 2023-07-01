Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

VZ stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.