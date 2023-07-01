Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.68. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 504,345 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.72%.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

