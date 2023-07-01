Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,863,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 811.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

